1974

The Phantom of Liberty

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

October 25th, 1974

Greenwich Film Production

Bourgeois convention is demolished in Luis Buñuel’s surrealist gem. Featuring an elegant soiree with guests seated at toilet bowls, poker-playing monks using religious medals as chips, and police officers looking for a missing girl who is right under their noses, this perverse, playfully absurd comedy of non sequiturs deftly compiles many of the themes that preoccupied Buñuel throughout his career—from the hypocrisy of conventional morality to the arbitrariness of social arrangements.

Cast

Adriana Astila dame en noir, la soeur du premier préfet
Milena Vukoticl'infirmière
Jean-Claude BrialyM. Foucault
Monica VittiMme Foucault
Jean RochefortM. Legendre
Michel Piccoli

