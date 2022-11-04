1932

The Phantom President

  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 22nd, 1932

Studio

Paramount

Too bad for presidential hopes of banker T.K. Blair; his party feels he has too little flair for savoir faire. But at a medicine show, the party bosses find Blair's double: huckster Doc Varney. Of course, they scheme to make Varney T.K.'s public spokesman; at first, he even fools Blair's girlfriend Felicia, providing a romantic complication. As election eve approaches, the conspirators face the problem of what to do with Varney...who has difficult decisions of his own to make.

Cast

Claudette ColbertFelicia Hammond
Jimmy DuranteCurly Cooney
George BarbierBoss Jim Ronkton
Sidney TolerProf. Aikenhead
Louise MackintoshSen. Sarah Scranton
Jameson ThomasJerrido

