Not Available

Pierre Lacotte's production for The Pharaoh's Daughter, initially choreographed by Marius Petipa, is here magnificently performed by the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. Choreographed by Marius Petipa after Théophile Gautier's Le Roman de la momie, The Pharaoh's Daughter encountered great success when it was first premiered in 1862, before it sank into oblivion during the 20th century, because it did not fit the criteria of the socialist realism that was in force during the Soviet Union. In 2000, Pierre Lacotte was invited to the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow to create a new rendition of the ballet, with new settings and new costumes.