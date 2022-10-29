The PHD movie

Not Available

"Piled Higher and Deeper" The Movie is a live-action adaptation of the popular online comic strip by Jorge Cham. It was filmed on location at and was produced in partnership with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). The film introduces audiences to the unique and funny culture of Academia and follows four graduate students (Cecilia, Mike, Tajel and the “Nameless Grad Student”) as they struggle to find balance between research, teaching and their personal lives with humor and heart.