The Phil Spector Incident: I Think I Just Shot Her

Not Available

A legendary music producer invites the hostess from the Bayou of Blues over to his mansion after hours. While the toupee-wearing producer is off in his bedroom getting ready for the evening's activities, the guest snoops around the living room and discovers a gun. She is scared and excited by the gun and she doesn't know what to do, but by then her host has returned. Together they commence in getting to know one another while ingesting lines of cocaine and glasses of Manishewitz.