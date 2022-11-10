The Philadelphia Story

Philadelphia heiress Tracy Lord throws out her playboy husband C.K. Dexter Haven shortly after their marriage. Two years later, Tracy is about to marry respectable George Kittredge whilst Dexter has been working for "Spy" magazine. Dexter arrives at the Lord's mansion the day before the wedding with journalist Mike Connor and photographer Liz Imbrie, determined to spoil things.
|Katharine Hepburn
|Tracy Lord
|James Stewart
|Macaulay 'Mike' Connor
|Ruth Hussey
|Elizabeth 'Liz' Imbrie
|John Howard
|George Kittredge
|Roland Young
|Uncle Willie
|John Halliday
|Seth Lord
