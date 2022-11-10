1940

The Philadelphia Story

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 4th, 1940

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Philadelphia heiress Tracy Lord throws out her playboy husband C.K. Dexter Haven shortly after their marriage. Two years later, Tracy is about to marry respectable George Kittredge whilst Dexter has been working for "Spy" magazine. Dexter arrives at the Lord's mansion the day before the wedding with journalist Mike Connor and photographer Liz Imbrie, determined to spoil things.

Cast

Katharine HepburnTracy Lord
James StewartMacaulay 'Mike' Connor
Ruth HusseyElizabeth 'Liz' Imbrie
John HowardGeorge Kittredge
Roland YoungUncle Willie
John HallidaySeth Lord

