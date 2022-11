Not Available

"The Phoenix Agenda" chronicles the journey of counter-terrorism agent Ryan Burke to eliminate the threat of a bio-terrorist attack. When Ryan's only lead in the case, a hacker called "The Phoenix", is extracted from federal custody by a duo of professional assassins, Taran Miner and Dominique Nivara, both he and the hacker find themselves caught in a web of ever changing alliances, with no time, no way out and no way to know who they can really trust.