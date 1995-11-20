The Phoenix and the Magic Carpet

1995

Stuck in their late Grandfather's country cottage with no TV, Anthea, Robert and Chris are resigned to a boring week until they find a mouldy old carpet and a strange golden egg. But when the egg accidentally falls into the bonfire, it hatches into the mythical firebird, the Gloden Phoenix. So begins an amazing journey and the adventure of a lifetime, as the Phoenix takes them to a land of enchantment, magic and fantasy - via a magic flying carpet. Written by L.H. Wong