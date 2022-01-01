The Phoenix Lights...We Are Not Alone

Not Available

During the evening of March 13, 1997, a mile-wide, V-shaped formation of lights (that seemed to be attached to something) slowly and silently traversed throughout Arizona at a very low altitude for many hours. The inexplicable and awesome event was witnessed by thousands of people, while they were looking up at the sky, purposely to catch a glimpse of the Halle-Bopp Comet. The significant statewide incident garnering headline news, catching the attention of USA Today, CNN, MSNBC, The Discovery Channel, EXTRA, national morning TV shows, as well as the Evening News with Tom Brokaw and Dan Rather.