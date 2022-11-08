The Phone Call

Not Available

Scott starts work at a drive-in burger and ice cream restaurant when his paper route proves inadequate to raise the money he needs for a mail order karate course. He has determined that this course will help him gain the self-confidence he needs to get up the courage to call and ask Pam out to see a movie. Although at first just commenting on his mistakes, Becky, a co-worker, offers to help him make the crucial phone call. In the process Scott offers insights about how Joe is abusive in his relationship with Becky.