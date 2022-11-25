The Phonebook

Not Available

A rose is a rose by any other name would be, well, something different, particularly if the rose was a woman. This tape is a witty and thoughtful exploration of naming and the importance of names in knowing who you are and where you come from, particularly in a world where you meet so many people but get to know so few. Christine Stewart s teasing voiceover and sly visuals slip between the pages of the phone book to provide a cunning directory to the loss of women's names, the anonymity that makes them feel safe and the eclipse of their identity in shedding their maiden names. Rich colours, great found footage and insightful musing open up traces of history in the story behind Jane Doe.