The Photographer: Inside the Mind of a Psycho

An ambitious young model, in a dead-end town, accepts an invitation for a glamour shoot from an unknown and eccentric photographer. As soon as she arrives at the location, she realizes that something's very wrong and her life, as well as her two friends' lives, will never be the same. A terrifying story based on real life events. Enter a world of grime and sleaze as you squirm at every action of The Photographer, a sick adventure into the very real world of porn, perversion and depravity.