The Photographers Series: Henry Horenstein

In this edition, we focus on Henry Horenstein, the highly regarded photographer, author, and educator who was on the path to becoming a traditional historian before he discovered photography in the early 1970s. This documentary follows Horenstein around the world as he continues his quest to preserve vanishing cultures and groups through photographs. Renowned curators and colleagues , including celebrated photographer Nan Goldin discuss Horenstein's influence and latent that set him apart. In a comprehensive Photo Commentary, he reveals the back story to many of his admired photographs. Anthropy Arts, 2014.