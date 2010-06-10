The Photon Effect

2010

During a freak accident involving an experimental microwave antenna, two tower engineers gain superhuman abilities. While the powers they gain are similiar, the paths they decide to take are not. Derek Powers wants to use his abilities to help others and to uncover the truth behind Randall Communications Incorporated (RCI), the company who designed the antenna. Meanwhile, Jay Powers secretly becomes part of the experiments performed by RCI, whose lead scientist, Tina Viccarini, is a former love interest of Jay. This series of events ultimately leads to the birth of a new superhero and supervillian.