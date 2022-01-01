1993

One of the most critically acclaimed and highly awarded films of the year, 'The Piano' arouses erotic passions and vengeful jealousies when Ada, a young mute woman (Holly Hunter), is desired by two men — her husband by an arranged marriage (Sam Neill) and the husband's darkly intense neighbor (Harvey Keitel). Violent emotions erupt, but only one man understands that Ada's heart can only be won through her beloved piano.