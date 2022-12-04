The Piano Lesson

Not Available

An adaptation of the August Wilson play. The story is set in 1936 and features an ornately carved piano which, as the Charles family's prized possession, has been gathering dust in the parlor of Berniece Charles' Pittsburgh home. When Boy Willie, Berniece's exuberant brother, bursts into her life with his dream of buying the same Mississippi land that his family had worked as slaves, he plans to sell their antique piano for the cash he needs to stake his future. But Berniece refuses to sell, clinging to the piano as a reminder of the history that is their family legacy.