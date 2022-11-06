Not Available

The Piano Lesson

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Craig Anderson Productions

1930's Pittsburgh, a brother comes home to claim "my half of the piano", a family heirloom; but his sister is not wanting to part with it. This is a glimpse of the conditions for African-Americans as well as some of the attitudes and influences on their lives. But whether he is able to sell the piano so that he can get enough money to buy some property and "no longer have to work for someone else" involves the story (or lesson) that the piano has to show him.

Cast

Charles S. DuttonBoy Willie
Alfre WoodardBerniece Charles

