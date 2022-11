Not Available

The cameras turn off on your favorite children's TV show, and the young idols turn out to be a parent's worst nightmare. The Pick-Up Sticks follows Bethany, Mandy, Billy and Coobie. They're teen role models who teach daily lessons to kids with the help of the show's lovable leader, Roger the Rhino. But, when the veil of Hollywood is lifted, we learn the actors are actually late-20s fuckups. Don't Judge a Book by its Cover, indeed.