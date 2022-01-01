1993

The Pickle

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 29th, 1993

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Director Paul Mazursky (Scenes From a Mall) takes a bite out of Hollywood with a hilarious look at the artistic sell-out. Starring Danny Aiello, Dyan Cannon Shelly Winters, Jerry Stiller, Chris Penn, and Ally Sheedy, this merciless comedy exposes the underside of themovie land commercialism with a crisp sense of humor, a knowing edge, and supporting cast boasting the talents of Clotilde Courau, Barry Miller, Little Richard, Spalding Gray, and a host of celebrity cameos. Harry Stone (Aiello) always dreamed of making "The Great American Movie." Instead he made The Pickle - a teenage sci-fi flick about a flying cucumber. Harry just wanted to get out of debt;and now everyone he's ever known, loved and neglected is standing in line for tickets. In the angst-filled hours before the lights go down for the New York premiere, his mother, children, agent, ex-wives and girlfriend lend their support in this high-pressure comedy. Harry has no choice but to pucker up and laugh along.

Cast

Dyan CannonEllen Stone
Clotilde CourauFrançoise
Shelley WintersYetta
Barry MillerRonnie Liebowitz
Jerry StillerPhil Hirsch
Chris PennGregory Stone

Images