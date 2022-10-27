The Picture of Dorian Gray

Dorian Gray, wishing to remain young and handsome for eternity, essentially sells his soul so that a portrait can age instead of him. Over the course of the years, Dorian commits every sort of sin, heavily influenced by his friend Lord Henry Wotton. But as his life goes on, he slowly realises the emptiness and evil which he has succumbed to.
|Hurd Hatfield
|Dorian Gray
|Donna Reed
|Gladys Hallward
|Angela Lansbury
|Sibyl Vane
|Peter Lawford
|David Stone
|Lowell Gilmore
|Basil Hallward
|Richard Fraser
|James Vane
