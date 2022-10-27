1945

The Picture of Dorian Gray

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

February 28th, 1945

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Dorian Gray, wishing to remain young and handsome for eternity, essentially sells his soul so that a portrait can age instead of him. Over the course of the years, Dorian commits every sort of sin, heavily influenced by his friend Lord Henry Wotton. But as his life goes on, he slowly realises the emptiness and evil which he has succumbed to.

Cast

Hurd HatfieldDorian Gray
Donna ReedGladys Hallward
Angela LansburySibyl Vane
Peter LawfordDavid Stone
Lowell GilmoreBasil Hallward
Richard FraserJames Vane

