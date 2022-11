Not Available

The Pied Piper of Basin Street Release Date: 1/15/45 Direction: James Culhane Story: Ben Hardaway and Milt Schaffer Animation Layout: Art Heinemann Animation: Verne Harding and Pat Matthews Music: Darrell Calker Backgrounds: Philip DeGuard Featuring: Jack Teagarden Notes: Production Number: D-10 A Swing Symphony cartoon The mayor appears to be a caricature of Lou Costello. Michael Fitzgerald incorrectly lists this cartoon as a November 1944 release.