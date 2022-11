Not Available

Since Moonbeam Swiner is The Pigkeeper's Daughter, it's no surprise that her best friend in the whole wide world is a little piggy named Lord Hamilton. And that has her Ma worried. After all, Moonbeam has reached the ripe old age of 19 and she still ain't hitched yet. So when a traveling salesman from the big city arrives on the scene, Ma quickly out-cons the con-artist and Pa arranges a shotgun wedding.