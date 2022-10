Not Available

Of the famous Three Little Pigs, Heimlich is the one porker who finds a conspiracy around every corner. When The Big Bad Wolf moves in next door, Heimlich tries to warn his piggy pals Horst and Dieter that this may not bring a fairy-tale ending. Tired of hearing him 'cry wolf,' they ignore Heimlich's warnings until it's almost too late for them to live happily ever after. The chase is on!