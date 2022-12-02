The Pig Witch: Redemption

Not Available

It has been a year since the incident that many people have been calling "The Pig Witch" and Sikora is still struggling with what happened that night. A video of Sikora documenting and discovering a pig-like creature that apparently attacked him and his friends has been spread across the internet, some call it a hoax, some don't know what to believe. Sikora's friends were never found; he faced criminal charges and an onslaught of negative press sending him deep into solitude. After being approached by a mysterious woman he must now make a choice and one wrong move will bring back his worst fears. From the creator of "Spirits of the Pines" comes the next chapter in the Pig Witch series that will have you at the edge of your seat screaming for more!