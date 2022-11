Not Available

Yusuf is a youngster living with his sister and brother in one of Adana’s suburbs. On the roof of the house where they live, he passionately feeds and raises the pigeons bequeathed by his father. He has got a special bond with a female pigeon named Maverdi. His brother forces him to work and to earn money. Yusuf who doesn’t know any other world than the one with his pigeons on the roof will face the labor life and the realities of his neighborhood.