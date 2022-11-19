The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog

Not Available

Continuing to fill out its library of storybooks on DVD, Scholastic has now brought more of Mo Willems’s colorful tales to DVD with his narration accompanying animations based on his words and illustrations. The disc includes three stories to keep kids entertained as they learn about values such as cooperation and improve their problem solving skills. Mo Willems is a great children’s book author, so any issues with the release don’t stem from his work, but rather from the price for a single DVD release with only three stories when Scholastic will inevitably be releasing them as part of a larger set down the road (if they haven’t already) for a better value.