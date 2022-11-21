Not Available

Based on the classic novel by John Bunyan, The Pilgrim's Progress follows the journey of a young man named Christian on his way to the Celestial City. The story of The Pilgrim's Progress is an allegory and a visualization of the journey that a Christian makes in his or her lifetime. Fearing that his city will soon be destroyed by fire, young Christian sets out to follow the path that he has read about in his Bible. Along the way, he encounters many friends, as well as many enemies. Join Christian as he struggles through the Swamp of Despond, climbs the Hill of Difficulty, does battle with Apollyon, suffers at the Vanity Fair, and escapes the Castle of Doubt.