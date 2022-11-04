1936

The Kids are interested in winning the $50 offered by a local radio station for the best amateur children’s performance. Holding an audition amongst themselves - which Alfalfa tries to rig - Darla is selected for her Baby Rose Marie-like rendition of “I’m In The Mood For Love.” When she doesn’t make it in time to the station, however, it gives Alfalfa the perfect opportunity to become celebrated as THE PINCH SINGER...