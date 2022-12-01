The Pineapple Thief: Versions Of The Truth

Not Available

The Pineapple Thief are one of the leading lights of Europe’s experimental rock domain, led by post-progressive mastermind Bruce Soord and reinforced by Gavin Harrison (King Crimson) on drums. With the release of their new opus, The Pineapple Thief are set to raise the standard yet again, having delivered quite possibly one of the most important albums of 2020. Versions Of The Truth creates a conceptual progression from Dissolution - a contemplation on our 'post truth' world. Lyrically the album tackles a more personal reflection on how there can be more than one 'version of the truth', the impact it can have on our lives and the people we love.