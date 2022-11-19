The Pink Angels

Not Available

Six rough and tumble motor cyclists meet at the side of an empty highway to plan their adventurous excursion cycling to Los Angeles. The burly bunch are Michael (John Alderman), David (Tom Basham), Henry (Bob Bihiller), Arnold (Bruce Kimbal), Eddie (Henry Olek) and Ronnie (Maurice Warfield). They're deceptive: although they look like the adventure addicted non-conformists of today out to raise Hell as they brawl their way over countryside and local towns, actually the six are on a different type of trip to the City of the Angels.