The Pink Blueprint

Not Available

At a building site, the Pink Panther finds a blueprint for the construction of a generic home and replaces it with a pink-colored plan for an ultra-modern house. When the little man on the building site rejects the Pink Panther's pink blueprint and continues his original project, the panther decides to construct his preferred house on the same site, using the man's materials. The accident-prone Pink Panther sneezes a swarm of nails in the direction of the little man's backside and unleashes an out-of-control power saw that splits the man's ladder in two. The Pink Panther dyes his pink plan blue and slips it in the man's pocket, and the man then appears to unwittingly build the house to the Pink Panther's design. The carpenter has the last laugh, however, when the whole "fancy" front section of the house tips forward and falls on the ground, revealing the plain cape-style house that the carpenter had initially been attempting to build.