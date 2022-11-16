The Pink Marble Egg

Not Available

JK was a successful singer, writer and music producer many, many years ago. As a Cambridge undergraduate he was also recruited into one of Britain's biggest and most secret services. In 2013 he is asked to go back and find a killer who is planning to destroy parts of the establishment. Under cover for the BBC he travels Europe and North Africa, searching for the assassin whilst filming a travel series. There are murders, dramas, exotic locations and delicious food as he meets a variety of characters and gets into situations during this comedy of catastrophe.