The Pink Panther Strikes Again

Now seriously mentally ill after working with Clouseau for such a long time, Inspector Dreyfus escapes from the mental asylum he was being held in and vows to destroy Clouseau forever. He kidnaps an eminent scientist and forces him to build a machine capable of destroying the world, with the intention of doing so unless Clouseau is delivered to him.
|Peter Sellers
|Inspector Clouseau
|Herbert Lom
|Dreyfus
|Lesley-Anne Down
|Olga
|Burt Kwouk
|Cato
|Colin Blakely
|Drummond
|Leonard Rossiter
|Quinlan
