1976

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 14th, 1976

Studio

Amjo Productions

Now seriously mentally ill after working with Clouseau for such a long time, Inspector Dreyfus escapes from the mental asylum he was being held in and vows to destroy Clouseau forever. He kidnaps an eminent scientist and forces him to build a machine capable of destroying the world, with the intention of doing so unless Clouseau is delivered to him.

Cast

Peter SellersInspector Clouseau
Herbert LomDreyfus
Lesley-Anne DownOlga
Burt KwoukCato
Colin BlakelyDrummond
Leonard RossiterQuinlan

Images