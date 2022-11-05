The Pink Pill

Not Available

The Pink Panther is admitted to hospital after he falls on the street by slipping on his own banana peel. He finds that he has been given a liquid diet, while the man in the next bed is provided a banquet. So, the panther switches medical charts with his neighbor. The hefty food is transferred to him, but he is also rushed to abdominal surgery as per the chart he now has! Having survived the operation, the Pink Panther, in his recovery bed, is taunted by his laughing roommate as he is subjected to needles, to a harrowing blood pressure reading by an inattentive nurse, and to a fall that results in bandaging from head to toe. When he is finally released from the hospital, the panther trips on the hospital's steps and is readmitted with a broken leg!