The Pink Pussy Cat

An attractive songstress (Libertad Leblanc) lands herself a performing contract and leaves her home in Buenos Aires. She travels to Venezuela, and when arriving in Caracas, she soon discovers that her contract is a hoax made by a major drug baron. She finds that she is knee-deep in trouble herself and must be careful if she is to get out of her predicament in one piece in this 70-minute sexually oriented action feature from Argentina. When imported to the U.S., the film was dubbed into English, new footage (shot in New York City) was added and it was given the memorably salacious title The Pink Pussy: Where Sin Lives.