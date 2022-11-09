The Pink Wall

Not Available

The historical memory of torture, persecution and killings of homosexuals and lesbians in Spain during Franco's dictatorship provides an opportunity to tell about discrimination and homophobia in the rest of the world. Those who lived through that period recall times when being gay was a crime and the Church was completely indifferent; even the movie (and the fashion) world turned their backs. Today Spain is actually a model for enlightened social attitudes and for the freedoms achieved by the GLBT community. So it is important to remind the young of the high price paid by the older generations. One of the directors of the film, Enrique del Pozo, is a singer and actor who is openly bisexual and very famous in Spain.