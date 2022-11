Not Available

Comedy, Spoofs and Satire - Loosely inspired by the timeless tale of Pinocchio, the wooden boy whose nose grows every time he tells a lie, this sexually charged bedtime story for adults follows the misadventures of a man blessed with an uncommon appendage between his legs. In a convoluted plot involving angels, God and a talking penis, Tom sets out to win the woman of his dreams but must first learn to master his own member.