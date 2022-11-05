Not Available

The Pipes

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

This three-part Austrian/Czech comedy stretches the boundaries of what is considered to be humorous. Part one finds a silent film actor upset because of a rival actor's attention to the former's wife. When he kills his rival, it is only when he is strapped to the electric chair that he realizes that this is his last live scene. The second episode has the wife of an elderly British nobleman having an affair with the young gamekeeper of their estate. Part three finds a peasant woman taking a lover when her husband goes off to fight the war.

Cast

Walter GillerGeorge Randy
Gitte HænningMary Randy
Juraj HerzWilliam Poker
Václav LohniskýReziser
Jaroslav Štercl
Vivi BachElse

