With little direction, except for a survivor's testimony and a cryptic clue, salvage expert Barry Clifford embarks on the search of a lifetime to uncover the nearly 300-year-old wreck site of the Whydah Galley and its four-and-a-half tons of treasure. The Pirate Code: Real Pirates brings to life "Black Sam" Bellamy—a legend during the golden age of piracy—and follows one man's quest to resurrect Black Sam's ship from its watery grave.