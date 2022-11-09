Not Available

The Pirate Fairy

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DisneyToon Studios

When a misunderstood dust-keeper fairy named Zarina steals Pixie Hollow’s all-important Blue Pixie Dust, and flies away to join forces with the pirates of Skull Rock, Tinker Bell and her fairy friends must embark on the adventure of a lifetime to return it to its rightful place. However, in the midst of their pursuit of Zarina, Tink’s world is turned upside down. She and her friends find that their respective talents have been switched and they have to race against time to retrieve the Blue Pixie Dust and return home to save Pixie Hollow. With comedy, heart and epic thrills for the whole family.

Cast

Mae WhitmanTinker Bell (voice)
Christina HendricksZarina (voice)
Tom HiddlestonJames (voice)
Lucy LiuSilvermist (voice)
Raven-SymonéIridessa (voice)
Megan HiltyRosetta (voice)

