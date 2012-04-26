2012

The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Family

Release Date

April 26th, 2012

Studio

Sony Pictures Animation

In The Pirates! Band of Misfits, Hugh Grant stars in his first animated role as the luxuriantly bearded Pirate Captain – a boundlessly enthusiastic, if somewhat less-than-successful, terror of the High Seas. With a rag-tag crew at his side (Martin Freeman, Brendan Gleeson, Russell Tovey, and Ashley Jensen), and seemingly blind to the impossible odds stacked against him, the Captain has one dream: to beat his bitter rivals Black Bellamy (Jeremy Piven) and Cutlass Liz (Salma Hayek) to the much coveted Pirate Of The Year Award. It’s a quest that takes our heroes from the shores of exotic Blood Island to the foggy streets of Victorian London. Along the way they battle a diabolical queen (Imelda Staunton) and team up with a haplessly smitten young scientist (David Tennant), but never lose sight of what a pirate loves best: adventure!

Cast

Hugh GrantPirate Captain (voice)
Brendan GleesonThe Pirate with Gout (voice)
Jeremy PivenBlack Bellamy (voice)
Brian BlessedThe Pirate King (voice)
Salma HayekCutlass Liz (voice)
Imelda StauntonQueen Victoria (voice)

