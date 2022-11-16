Not Available

Calling All Heroes! VeggieTales fans have gathered for the world premier of The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything - A VeggieTales Movie, but the only copy of the film has been stolen! Will someone step up, do what's right and help save the day? Or will Pirates be lost forever? Watch the pirate-y drama unfold and catch an early look at scenes from The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything - A VeggieTales Movie! Plus, sing along with new songs from some of your favorite artists, including tobyMac, newsboys and Mandisa! The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything Sing-Along Songs and More is a boatload of fun for the whole family to enjoy! Includes: VeggieTales Theme Song - The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything - Yo Ho Hero - Spanish Gold - Rock Monster - What We Gonna Do? - The Right Thing - Message From The Lord - Jonah Was A Prophet