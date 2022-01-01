1991

The Pit and the Pendulum

  • Horror
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 26th, 1991

Studio

Full Moon Entertainment

Set during the height of Spanish Inquisition. The beautiful and kind-hearted Maria is arrested as a witch when she inadvertently cries out in horror at the public whipping of a child. As Maria’s husband Antonio tries to save her, Torquemada, the Grand Inquisitor, determines to punish Maria with torture for the desire she inflames in him. Loosely based on Edgar Allen Poe's classic short story.

Cast

Stephen LeeGomez
Mark MargolisMendoza
Carolyn Purdy-GordonContessa D'Alba Molina
Benito StefanelliExecutioner
Jeffrey CombsFrancisco
Tom TowlesDon Carlos

