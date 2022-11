2004

Gouge - a documentary tracing The Pixies' story featuring interviews with Bono, David Bowie, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead), Graham Coxon and Alex James (Blur), Fran Healy and Andy Dunlop (Travis), P J Harvey, Tim Wheeler (Ash), Gavin Rosdale (Bush) and Badly Drawn Boy.