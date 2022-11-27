The Pizza Joint

Not Available

In the town of Greensville, where cannabis is recently legal, Thomas and Anthony run the best pizza joint in town, Phu-King Pizza! They have a deal in place with ex-dealer-turn-business-man, Playa Playa, to use his most coveted strain, "Jamaican Goddess," and infuse it directly in to the pizza sauce. Just as business is looking up, they discover on pay day that the $20k owed to Playa Playa has been stolen. The duo, along with their band of misfit employees, are given until midnight to pay the debt... or else.