1966

The Plague of the Zombies

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 11th, 1966

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Sir James Forbes arrives in a remote Cornish village to identify a mysterious plague afflicting the population. Local squire Charles, a disciple of Haitian witchcraft, is using the voodoo magic to resurrect the dead to work in his decrepit and unsafe tin mines that are shunned by the local population. But his magic relies on human sacrifice and he unleashes his army of the undead on the unsuspecting village with horrific consequences.

Cast

Brook WilliamsDr. Peter Tompson
Diane ClareSylvia Forbes
John CarsonSquire Clive Hamilton
Jacqueline PearceAlice Mary Tompson
Michael RipperSergeant Jack Swift
Roy RoystonVicar

View Full Cast >

Images