The Planet 'Tailor'

In the 50's a tailor drinking with his friends has an attack that requires an emegency treatment in the hospital. He has damaged kidneys. Given a second lease on life the tailor thinks that while in a coma he has communicated with the distant stars. He gives up tailoring and turns to the stars. He engages his friends in a village to build an observatory. He becomes recognized and for a time being even the authorities back him up. But then comes bitter awakening: his wife can't take his obsessions anymore and leaves him. The town council calls upon him to close his work as the first Sputnik goes into space. Then he is invited to an astronomical convention, He becomes the sensation of the conference, not however, as a amateur astronomer, but by guessing the clothing measurements of the delegates. Back home he realizes that his dream may be over, but he cannot help gazing at the sky. Written by Polish Cinema Database