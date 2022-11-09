Not Available

In 1916, Gustav Holst, a composer of music and self-admitted mystic, wrote a brilliant orchestral suite entitled "THE PLANETS." This work has been enjoyed by millions in concert halls, under the stars in outdoor amphitheaters, and at home on phonograph records, audio tapes and compact discs. Sixty years after "THE PLANETS" was written, internationally renowned keyboard artist and composer Isao Tomita created a highly popular electronic version of the Holst suite. It is "THE TOMITA PLANETS" that award-winning Director Don Barrett has chosen for the soundtrack of his musical video grand tour of the Solar System.