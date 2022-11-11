Not Available

He is a plain estate agent who lives his uneventful life in the anonymous suburb of an unspecified city. Indeed such a showing of "compulsive ordinariness" conceals his predicament of autistic isolation. Therefore, as he attempts to make up the illusion of an ideal world, he daily puts on a pantomime of the "perfect neighborhood", which is painstakingly staged by a group of paid walk on people. While such an artifice seems to help him fulfill his unexpressed love dream, a harsh overwhelming reality forces him to give up his illusions and eventually get in touch with the imperfect human dimension. The Plastic Cardboard Sonata is a story of urban loneliness, featuring lyric suggestions in the context of a paradoxical frame. By means of an accurate use of silence it sketches out the essence of daily life malaise.