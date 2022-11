2004

The collective talents of the Platters, the Crickets and Lenny Welch collide in this nostalgic live concert with music from the 1950s and '60s recorded at the Rock 'n' Roll Palace in Orlando, Fla. Tracks include "Peggy Sue," "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes," "The Great Pretender," "Sixteen Tons," "That'll Be the Day," "Only You," "Harbour Lights," "Red Sails in the Sunset," "Twilight Time," "You Don't Know Me" and "Ebb Tide."